Southington sex offender sentenced 12 years

Richard Smith possessed millions of child sex abuse images and videos and also had convictions related to his sexual assault of boys in 1990 and 1998.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Southington man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for possessing millions of child sex abuse images and videos.

Richard Smith, 67, was sentenced in New Haven to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Smith’s criminal history includes convictions related to his sexual assault of boys in 1990 and 1998.

On October 1, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents conducted a court-authorized search of Smith’s Southington residence, officials said.

At the time of the search, Smith’s computer was running and connected to a website on the dark web dedicated to child pornography, and one of Smith’s four computer monitors displayed a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing numerous child pornography filenames and internet hyperlinks. Investigators seized Smith’s computer and electronic devices.

Forensic analysis of the seized devices revealed millions of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.

Smith has been detained since his arrest on October 1, 2020. On November 28, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

