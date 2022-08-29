Southington police say man exposed himself on walking trail

The Cheshire man was arrested last week.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Cheshire man was arrested last week for allegedly exposing himself on a Southington trail in July, police revealed on Monday.

Southington police officers received complaints in mid-July that a man was on a skateboard exposing himself to walkers on the trail.

Police said several witnesses also reported the man was masturbating.

After being called several times to the area, police said they worked with community members to identify a man matching the description of the suspect. He was identified as Emmanuel Martinez-Morales, 30, of Cheshire.

Martinez-Morales turned himself into Southington Police Headquarters and was charged with three counts of Public Indecency and three counts of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. Martinez-Morales is scheduled to appear at the New Britain Superior Court, on September 2.

Sean Humphrey is an assignment desk editor at FOX61. He can be reached at shumphrey@fox61.com.

