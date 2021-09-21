Witnesses prevent inebriated Southington woman from driving off with kids in car: police

Witnesses told said the woman got into her car and began to back up, nearly running them over

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman who appeared intoxicated was prevented from driving away from a restaurant with her three children in a car, Southington police said Tuesday.

Officers were called Sunday evening to Spartan’s II in Meriden Waterbury Road for a report of a minor crash and that they suspect was trying to leave the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect – identified as Colleen Herrera, 41, of Southington – had ordered food at the restaurant and sat down to wait, ordering two glasses of wine. One of her children remained in the car, police said.

After about 10 minutes, Herrera reportedly went outside to stand beside her vehicle. Witnesses told police that Herrera was acting confused, and they were concerned about her driving.

One witness ordered an Uber for Herrera, but said the woman got into her vehicle and began to back up, nearly running over a person who was attempting to keep her from driving away, police said.

Herrera was then able to back up, striking a parked vehicle, before a witness reached into the car and took the keys out of the ignition.

Police said Herrera was charged with evading responsibility of an accident, unsafe backing, three counts of risk of injury to a child, and three counts of reckless endangerment 2nd degree. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on October 4. Her children were released to a family member.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

