$25,000 reward offered in 2017 Sprague homicide

Police are looking for information in the death of Steven DeVost.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above is from 2019

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information in a 2017 homicide in Sprague.

Police are looking for information in the death of Steven DeVost. The reward has been authorized for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction for the crime.

Family and friends have held vigils around the time of his death in hopes of finding a suspect.

Police responded to a disturbance at 1 Bay Street just before midnight on Dec. 14, 2017. When they arrived, troopers found DeVost outside the home with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Backus Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lloyd Wright #959 of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Crime Unit at the following numbers: 860-848-6548 or 860-987-3901.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.