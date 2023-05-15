Driver tried to switch places with his dog on DUI stop in Colorado town, police say

The driver was trying to get from Las Animas to Pueblo and went the wrong way, ending up in Springfield, according to police.

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old driver found himself in the doghouse after he attempted to switch places with his pup when he got pulled over on suspicion of DUI on Saturday night in a southeastern Colorado town.

Springfield Police Chief Clay Klipfel conducted a traffic stop on a driver who was going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near West 7th Avenue and Main Street in the Town of Springfield, according to police.

The driver attempted to switch places with his dog, which was in the passenger seat of the Dodge Challenger – a process that Klipfel watched as he walked toward the car, police said.

The suspect – who had clear signs of intoxication, according to police – got out of the passenger side of the car and told the chief that he wasn't the one driving. When Klipfel asked whether he'd been drinking, the man tried to run away, police said.

The suspect's getaway attempt was cut short about 20 yards from the car when he was apprehended.

A man and a woman who were sober were in the backseat. The car belonged to the woman, Klipfel said.

Police said they later found out the trio were driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. For the record, Springfield is southeast of Las Animas, while Pueblo is to the west.

The driver was later found to have two active warrants out of Pueblo, according to Springfield Police. He was medically cleared at a hospital and then booked into the Baca County jail for his warrants and on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding and resisting arrest.

As for the dog, the two other occupants of the vehicle took the pup, along with the vehicle, back to Pueblo, Klipfel said.

