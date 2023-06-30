Springfield man pleads guilty in 2020 kidnapping, murder

Brandon Batiste, 35 pleaded guilty to charges in the death of Fransico Roman Jr.'s, whose body was found in the back of a burning car in Hartford.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Friday to his role in the kidnapping and murder of Fransico Roman Jr. in 2020. Roman's body was found in the back of a burning car on Shultas Place in Hartford.

Brandon Batiste, 35 pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to these offenses stemming from his role alongside Calvin Roberson in Roman's death.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the pair kidnapped Roman at gunpoint from his residence in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Batiste and Roberson threatened to harm Roman if he did not comply with their orders, handcuffed him, and stole cash, marijuana, and other items from Roman. Batiste and Roberson forced Roman into the rear of Roman’s 2010 Acura ZDX, and transported Roman and the other stolen property to Connecticut. Batiste shot and killed Roman while the car was en route to Hartford. They then drove the car to Shultas Place in Hartford and left it parked on the street.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on December 26, 2020, Hartford police and fire personnel responded to Shultas Place and found the car engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, investigators found Roman’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the rear of the vehicle.

Batiste pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. Under the terms of a binding plea agreement, if accepted by the court, Batiste will be sentenced to between 30 and 45 years of imprisonment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 22.

Batiste has been detained since his arrest on February 11, 2021.

Roberson pleaded guilty to the same charges on April 27, 2023, and is detained while awaiting sentencing.

