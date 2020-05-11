PD: Man stabbed multiple times during 'altercation' with roommate

The suspect was detained as he ran from the scene according to police

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk police have arrested and charged a man with assault after a stabbing overnight.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they were called to an address on Bouton Street. There, a man was found bleeding from the neck. Officers detained 19-year-old Walter Brooks-Rivera while he was running from the scene, police said.

The unidentified victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital and is still being treated. His condition is not known at this time.

Detectives said that the stabbing happened during an altercation between two roommates.