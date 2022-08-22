Person reportedly stabbed on Naugatuck MTA train: Police

The incident was involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train. One person was taken into custody, according to the MTA.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are investigating a reported stabbing that took place on an MTA train.

Deputy chief Colin McAllister said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to Waterbury hospital.

“Naugatuck police were called to an MTA train at the Naugatuck station to investigate a stabbing. At this time, Naugatuck Police Department is assisting MTA police. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and there is no threat to the community,” said McAllister.

The incident was involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train. One person was taken into custody, according to the MTA.

The Metro-North Railroad is delayed due to the incident.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

