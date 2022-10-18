Stamford man found to have smoke grenades, hatchets sentenced to prison on firearms charge

He pleaded guilty this past May. State charges are pending.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Stamford man has been sentenced to serve two years in prison for having a gun after previously being convicted of a federal felony.

Amin Hasan, 44, will face two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, including staying in a halfway home for the first six months of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty this past May. State charges are pending.

Stamford police arrested Hasan in December 2020 for causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and after officers searched a van he was renting, where they found 13 filled five-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, and an ax, among other items.

The next day, law enforcement seized many items from Hasan's home during a search, including a gas mask, a chainsaw, a “survival-style” knife, two backpacks containing 30 smoke grenades and 44 caltrops, as well as a loaded Glock 9mm pistol.

There was also a note found on Hasan's bed with instructions to call his cousin if he had died.

Hasan's car was found parked in Bridgeport days later and it contained 12 more filled five-gallon cans, a hatchet, and other items.

Back in May 2019, Hasan was convicted on state charges of assault of public safety, emergency medical, public transport or health care personnel.

The U.S. Attorney said it's a violation of federal law for a person who was previously convicted of a felony to have a firearm or ammunition.

