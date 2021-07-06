Suspect arrested in connection to violent Stamford restaurant assault; 2 others already charged

Three people in total were arrested following the assault where a victim was struck and beaten in a restaurant bathroom.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A third person has been arrested in connection to a violent assault at a Stamford restaurant in May.

Police said 23-year-old Parish Rowell of Stamford was arrested Tuesday in connection with the assault. Previously arrested were 26-year-old Jordan Fields of Norwalk and 27-year-old Shyquinn Dix of Stamford.

All three men have been charged with conspiracy, criminal attempt at assault in the first and second degree.

The incident happened on May 30th at the Taco Daddy on Towne Street.

Police said a victim was followed into the men's bathroom by the three suspects. From there, the suspects began to beat the victim, causing im to fall to the floor where police said they continued to strike and kick the victim in the head.

According to police, during the attack, a handgun went off with the bullet striking the bathroom wall. No one was reportedly struck by gunfire.

Police believed the victim had also been pistol-whipped and suffered a laceration to their head as other fractures to the face.

Police said the attack did not appear to be random and that the victim was targeted due to "past unknown matters".

Dix, Rowell, and Fields were all held on a $500,000 bond. Dix and Rowell, who are both felons, presently remain in custody. Fields posted bond and has been released pending a court appearance.

