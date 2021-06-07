Stamford man in grave condition after being pushed to the sidewalk; Suspect under arrest

Suspect may have believed the victim had accosted a women moments earlier, but police say that was untrue

STAMFORD, Conn — Police have arrested a suspect in an assault that left a 66-year-old man in critical condition.

Police said the assault took place on May 29, on East Main Street near Quintard Terrace. Police responded to report of a man down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, the victim was unconscious. He was taken to Stamford Hospital where he remains in the ICU with a brain bleed.

When police reviewed security camera footage, they found the victim had been shoved by another man and the victim's head struck the concrete sidewalk. Police said the suspect may have falsely believed that the victim had accosted a woman up the street. Police said the victim had no altercation with anyone prior to being assaulted.

Police identified the suspect as Ohireime Julien Osemobor, 29, of Stamford. Police arrested Osemobor Sunday, after finding him at a motel in Stamford in connection with a disturbance call. Osemobor was charged with frist degree assault of an elderly person. His bail was set at $125,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.