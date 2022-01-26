Stamford man pleads guilty in $4 million fraudulent COVID-19 scheme

He used the PPP loan to pay off his loans on a 2010 Porsche and then he purchased a Mercedes and BMW.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford man plead guilty Wednesday to fraudulently taking $4 million in loans intended to help small businesses meet payroll during the first months of the pandemic, and using them to pay for a BMW, a Mercedes, and a Porsche

Moustapha Dikhate, 46, of Stamford plead guilty one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

In April 2020, as part of the CARES Act, loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration were provided to cover payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. If certain criteria were met, the loan amount and interest would be forgiven.

According to authorities, Diakhate provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false information during the PPP loan application process in order to obtain the loan that would total more than $4 million. He used the PPP loan given to him by the banks to pay off loans he'd taken on a 2010 Porsche and then purchased a Mercedes and BMW.

Diahkate was arrested on May 7, 2021. He will be sentenced on April 21.

He was released on $450,000 bond pending sentencing.

Anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 should be encouraged to report it to the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-730-5721 or at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.