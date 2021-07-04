Man charged in the murder of his mother: Stamford PD

Police had conducted a welfare check on a woman last Friday when they found her dead in her apartment

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide last Friday.

Police said they've arrested 25-year-old Winston George Weathers in connection to the death of his mother, 50-year-old Denise McLaughlin.

According to police, McLaughlin's homicide was discovered on April 2 around 9 p.m. after friends had called, concerned they couldn't make contact with her for several days.

Officers conducted a welfare check and found her dead in her Manor Street apartment. Police said McLaughlin had died from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant for Weathers, charging him with murder and setting bond at $2.5 million.

Police said Weathers had recently lived with his mother at the Manor Street apartment.

Weathers was detained in New York City before being extradited back to Stamford where he's set to appear in court on Wednesday.

