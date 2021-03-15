Stamford Police arrest suspect in May 2020 murder

Suspect was already in custody for related charge

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the May 2020 murder of a Stamford woman.

Police arrested Gary Greig, 67, and charged him with murder in the death of Staci Magazzi, 50. On May 29, 2020, police said they were told that Greig said he had killed his girlfriend. The police arrived at the apartment at 182 West Main Street and located Greig and Magazzi, who was dead on the apartment floor. The resulting investigation determined that Magazzi had died from a single gunshot wound to her face.

Greig has been in the custody of Connecticut Department of Corrections for a firearm charge related to this same incident. Greig is currently held on $1 million bond for the latest warrant.

Stamford Major Crime investigators worked this case in conjunction with the Stamford State Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Stamford Police Department would like to remind the community to report instances of domestic violence by calling or texting 911 or 203-977-4444 for non-emergency matters. There is also community support by our partners at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) who can be reached through their 24 hour hotline at 888-774-2900. The number for the DVCC Spanish hotline is 844-831-9200.

