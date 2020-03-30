Stamford Police investigating armed robbery, homicide

Police said a customer of Marco's Jewelers came across the crime scene and called police

Stamford Police are investigating an armed robbery and homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:45 a.m Saturday, a customer entered Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street.

There, they found "evidence of a crime" according to police, and officers were called to the scene.

Police said the owner, 69-year-old Mark Vuono, was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.