Stamford Police investigating armed robbery, homicide

Stamford Police are investigating an armed robbery and homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.
According to police, around 2:45 a.m Saturday, a customer entered Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street.
There, they found "evidence of a crime" according to police, and officers were called to the scene.
Police said the owner, 69-year-old Mark Vuono, was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
While police investigate, they ask anyone who may have any information or saw anyone suspicious in the area surrounding Summer Street and Sixth Street between the approximate hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday they call 203-977-4417.