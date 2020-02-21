Stamford woman charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

The crash on November 13th killed 60-year-old Nancy Flores of Stratford

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police say 24-year-old Flores, Courtney Sabia turned herself in Friday morning, facing charges in a fatal pedestrian crash.

Police said the crash happened on November 13th around 9:10 p.m. Officers were called to the area of Tresser Boulevard at Washington Boulevard on the report of a person struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Nancy Flores of Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, their investigation led to Sabia, who turned herself in Friday through her attorney after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.