Stamford woman charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police say 24-year-old Flores, Courtney Sabia turned herself in Friday morning, facing charges in a fatal pedestrian crash.
Police said the crash happened on November 13th around 9:10 p.m. Officers were called to the area of Tresser Boulevard at Washington Boulevard on the report of a person struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian, 60-year-old Nancy Flores of Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, their investigation led to Sabia, who turned herself in Friday through her attorney after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.
Sabia was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She's due back in court on March 6th.