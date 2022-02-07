State police investigate fatal disturbance in Windham

Troopers found an individual with fatal gunshot wounds

WINDHAM, Conn. — State troopers are investigating a fatal disturbance that happened in Windham early Saturday morning.

Troop K responded to an active disturbance on Bricktop Road at 2:33 a.m.

Officials say they found an individual with fatal gunshot wounds at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say they will release the identity of the victim after the autopsy is completed.

