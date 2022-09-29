State police investigate 2 burglaries at businesses in Tolland

Police said money was stolen from Camille's Wood Fired Pizza and a significant amount of jewelry was stolen from Morande's Jewelers.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are on the hunt for those who burglarized a jewelry shop in Tolland and broke into a pizza shop next door.

The crime has left both businesses to close temporarily.

FOX61 spoke to the owner of Morande's Jewelers off camera, but he was too emotional to speak on camera. He said the thieves took everything including what was in the safe.

"This was not an amateur situation, this was obviously very well planned," said Stephen Lundgren, chef of Camille's Wood Fired Pizza.

Lundgren has spent the last day and a half working to patch up the damages inside his business.

He said he received a call Wednesday morning and said his pizza shop was broken into, approximately $1,000 was stolen and the recording unit of the surveillance system was also stolen.

Lundgren said this was the last thing he expected in a quiet plaza like this.

"Very surprising to see something like this happen in a town like this," added Lundgren.

However, the thieves did not stop there. State Police said they somehow managed to break into Morande's Jewelers next door by breaking open a pathway from the inside of the pizza shop.

"Went through the men’s room wall of the jewelry store, didn’t actually go through that, then they went into the kitchen, pulled back the stainless, cut through the wall and then gained entry through the jewelry store from the kitchen," added Lundgren.

Workers were seen walking in and out of Lundgren's pizza shop making the necessary repairs, so the business can reopen tomorrow.

State Police were not able to say how much jewelry was taken from Morande's, but Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley stated it was a significant amount.

Luckily, no injuries were reported throughout this whole ordeal.

"It was obviously a shock to hear that it happened and we’re saddened for the families that are involved but more importantly, we have to be prepared to respond to it," added Foley.

State police are still working on gathering surveillance footage and receiving information on suspect descriptions, reassuring residents have nothing to worry about.

"Right now we don’t believe is there any concern to the public, we believe this is an isolated incident," said TFC Pedro Muniz of CT State Police.

