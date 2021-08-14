State Police investigating assault in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating an assault in Windham, and have taken one person into custody.
Police say that at approximately 7:32 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from Troop K in Colchester responded to a call of an assault in the area of Hill Top Drive in Windham, near the intersection of Tuckie Road the Air Line Trail State Park bike/pedestrian trail.
Injuries were reported but police say they do not know how severe they are at this time. One person has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story; we'll have more details as they become available.
