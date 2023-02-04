State police investigating homicide on Rt. 7 in Norwalk

Route 7 northbound to Exit 2 and the I-95 North and southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 northbound are closed for due to the investigation.

NORWALK, Conn — A homicide investigation is underway after a Route 7 crash in Norwalk on Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said at 3:19 a.m., Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident, on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2, in Norwalk. When Troopers got there they found a man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers determined this was not a motor vehicle accident from the evidence, but instead a homicide.

The Western District Major Crime Squad ( WDMC) assumed the investigation and the New Haven State’s Attorney was notified.

State police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Route 7 northbound to Exit 2 and the I-95 North and Southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 northbound are closed for due to the investigation.

The man has been identified as John Gavilanes, 35, of Norwalk.

State police said the investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with information or who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident should contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at (203) 696-2563 or nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov. All calls will remain confidential.

