State Police investigating Tolland robbery

TOLLAND, Conn. — State police are investigating a convivence store robbery early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called at 12:51 a.m., with a report of a robbery that occurred at the XtraMart Convenience Store located at 153 Hartford Turnpike.

Police said, "The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'3", wearing all black clothing and a mask. The suspect demanded money from the store clerk. No threats were made, and no weapons were shown or implied. "

Police believe the suspect could be driving a Honda Civic, 4-door, dark color, with white roof, large trunk spoiler, silver/white rims and decal across the rear windshield. The attached pictures of the vehicle was observed on scene moments before the robbery and may be connected.

Anyone who has information on the subject’s identity, whereabouts or vehicle, is asked to contact Detective Jason Hickey via phone or email. As always, callers can remain anonymous.

