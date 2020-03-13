State Police: Numerous suspects arrested in Bridgeport gang investigation

The investigation started in response to ongoing gang violence around the Charles F. Greene Homes in Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — People associated with a Bridgeport gang have been arrested by State Police Friday morning.

State Police said the investigation started to ongoing gang violence at and around the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in the city.

According to police, the Connecticut State Police-Statewide Urban VIolelnce Cooperative Crime Control Task Force (SUVCCCTF), and the Bridgeport Police Department launched an in-depth investigation. Investigators focused on people associated with the "Greene Homes Boyz" street gang, police said.

Police said that those people were directly related to recent acts of violence, including a recent shooting incident at the Superior Court on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport.

Based on their investigation, detectives from SUVCCCTF obtained arrest and search warrants for a "number of suspects" and residences.

The warrants were executed on Friday, and police said due to the violent nature of the crimes the people were suspected of, emergency services units were brought in to help execute the warrants.

At this time, those arrested have not been identified by police. More information is expected to be released.