State police search for stolen car suspect in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut state police are searching for a stolen car suspect in Tolland Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., the Tolland Resident Troopers Office said that state police are currently in the area of Birchwood Drive and Old Cathole Road for a suspect who is wanted for being in possession of a stolen car and evading an accident scene.

K-9 police units were at the scene assisting in the investigation, state police said.

State police said that the suspect fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 West near Exit 68 on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and possibly no shoes. He is a 50-year-old white man, 6 feet, 190 pounds.

Troopers ask the public to not approach the suspect if seen.

State police said that around 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers assigned to Troop C and the Tolland Resident Trooper Office were dispatched to I-84 near Exit 68 for a report of a single car crash into the concrete barrier in the center median.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the man had fled on foot and the car was confirmed stolen out of North Carolina.

