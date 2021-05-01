State posts $25,000 reward for information on Hamden homicide

Dennis Allen-Paige was killed Dec. 8, 2019

HAMDEN, Conn. — State and local officials area offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the homicide of a man who died in December, 2019.

Police said on December 8, 2019 at approximately 12:24a.m. Dennis Allen-Paige, 21, of Hamden was walking home from work, when several men, who approached him apparently with the intent to rob him. Allen-Paige was killed by a gunshot wound to his upper back, as he fled from the unidentified men.

Moments later, Hamden Police found Allen-Paige lying on the ground, near 63 Whiting Street. His wallet, which was missing when his body was discovered, was subsequently found by a Good Samaritan in New Haven and turned over to police.

Although the Hamden Police Department remains vigilant, more information is needed to help in solving Allen-Paige’s homicide.

On December 15, 2020, Governor Ned Lamont authorized an “Offer of Reward” of $25,000.00. The reward will be granted “to the person or persons who shall give information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons guilty of this crime, whether found within this state or elsewhere, which reward shall be paid to the informer by the State by order of the Court before which such convictions are had.”