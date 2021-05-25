State Sen. Dennis Bradley and ex-Bridgeport Board of Ed member Jessica Martinez indicted on federal charges

Appearing in Federal court this afternoon

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — Connecticut State Senator Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez, a former member of the Bridgeport Board of Education, have been indicted on federal charges.

Bradley and Martinez turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday.

"Dennis Bradley Jr. and Jessica Martinez surrendered today to the U.S. Marshals Service in New Haven. An indictment is sealed pending their court appearances this afternoon." said the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut, Tom Carson.

In a hearing in Federal Court in New Haven, Bradley plead not guilty to six charges as outlined in 24 page indictment. He's facing conspiracy to commit fire fraud - one count, five counts of wire fraud.

The indictment said during his 2018 campaign for state senate, Bradley entered into a conspiracy to defraud the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission, the Citizens' Election Fund and the state by making misrepresentations concerning his compliance with state election law in order to obtain, $179,850 in campaign grants.

Bradley, 37, arrived in the court room in handcuffs which were removed and is represented by private counsel

He plead not guilty to all six charges.

Jessica Martinez had not appeared as of yet.

Bradley, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the 23rd Senate District in Bridgeport in 2018. He had served as chairman of Bridgeport's ’s Board of Education prior to that. His biography on the state website said he had also worked with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Bradley is the Deputy Majority Leader, and served on the Public Safety committee as the chair in addition to several other committees.

According to testimony before the state appropriations committee in early 2020, Martinez said she was the Chair of the Bridgeport Board of Education and the Chair of the BBOE Finance Committee. She testified against state charter school cuts which she said would unfairly impact many of Connecticut’s highest need students. She was elected to the board in 2017.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.