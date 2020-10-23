CT state attorney's office says officers justified in fatal April shooting

On April 2, Jose Soto was fatally shot by police in a standoff.

Editor's note: The video above was taken at a vigil for Jose Soto on April 10, 2020.

Officers who shot an unarmed Hispanic man to death outside his mother’s Manchester home in April were justified because they believed he had a weapon, according to a prosecutors report released Friday.

Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky’s finding comes more than six months after the April 2 standoff and confrontation that began when two parole officers went looking for 27-year-old Jose “Jay” Soto who had disappeared from a halfway house in October 2019.

Gedansky found that Soto burst out the home holding what police thought was a gun in a “firing” position. It turned out to be a cell phone.

To read the state's full report, click below:

The ACLU of Connecticut executive director responded to the state's findings condemning the decision: