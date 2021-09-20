State's Attorney to hold press conference on 2018 death of Burlington woman

Kelsey Mazzamaro was found in a pond and had been strangled, according to authorities.

Officials will hold a press conference Monday on the death of a Burlington woman who was found strangled in May 2018.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian W. Preleski said the press conference will take place at 4 p.m. in Burlington. Officials said they will be making an announcement in the investigation of the homicide of Kelsey Mazzamaro, who was found dead in Burlington, Connecticut, on May 6, 2018.

The Oakville woman was found in a pond off of Upson Street in Burlington.

Police said Mazzamaro, 26, had been strangled.

At the time, a State Police spokesperson said compression was found to Mazzamaro's neck, which led them to realize she was strangled.

Back in 2018, neighbors said they were shocked such a crime would happen in their quiet community.

"I move out here thinking everything will be peaceful and something. Two houses down something close by happens. It's crazy," said Bob Harisi of Oakville.

