Three juveniles in stolen car crash head-on into Waterbury police cruiser

Three juveniles were taken into custody.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A stolen car believed to be involved in a robbery crashed head-on into a Waterbury Police SUV on Thursday morning. This led to the arrest of three teenagers and the officer driving the SUV being taken to the hospital.

Police officers were called to the area of Highland Ave. at Pear Street around 7 a.m. Thursday on a report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victims were identified as two high school students ages 15 and 18 who were waiting at the bus stop.

The victims provided police with a description of the suspects and the alleged car involved.

About two hours later, a patrol unit recognized the suspected vehicle - identified as a blue Audi station wagon - driving north on Highland Avenue. The vehicle then hit a Waterbury police Chevrolet Tahoe head-on, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and injuring the police officer driving.

It was not immediately clear what led to the vehicle crashing into the police cruiser.

The blue Audi station wagon has been reported as stolen from Highland Ave. in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Two young girls and a male fled from the stolen vehicle and were later taken into custody by police without further incident.

The officer who was driving the Waterbury police SUV was taken via hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer has since been discharged.

The three suspects were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The robbery victims did not require any medical attention.

“This is another dangerous incident in our community, which involves juveniles operating stolen motor vehicles whom have a history with the criminal justice system of committing violent crimes and continue to further endanger others,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

The incident is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

