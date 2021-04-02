Stolen in Broad Daylight | Several towns reporting car break-Ins this week

On Tuesday Southington police responded to Panthorn Park to investigate reports of three smashed driver side windows and stolen purses occurring within a half hour.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Several towns have been dealing with multiple car break-ins and thefts for the past few weeks. On Tuesday Southington police responded to Panthorn Park to investigate reports of three smashed driver side windows and stolen purses occurring within a half hour. This happening while nearly 40-50 people were out sledding, just 200 yards away.

Since the first of the year, Southington has had 35 reported car break-ins and eight-car thefts.

Southington residents reacting to the news at the park on Wednesday.

“I think it’s terrible there breaking into cars all over town, I never used to lock my door and now I do, it just a terrible thing that’s going on lately,” said Southington resident Dean Wayton.

Just a few towns over in Ansonia, police have also been dealing with purse thefts. Just this past weekend there were two reported incidents “We have four other ones have been purse left in the front seat of the car. In three of the incidents the person was pumping gas and while they’re pumping gas on one side of the car suspect enters the unlocked door on the other side grabs the purse”

One of the most recent was January 30th when a woman was loading her groceries into her car, the other on January 31st at a gas station. Police say while these crimes are unpredictable need to remain vigilant, to be aware of your surroundings.