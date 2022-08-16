Stolen vehicles in Shelton spiking thanks to TikTok challenge

It marked the sixth stolen vehicle, including five Hyundai and one Kia vehicles, in the city in three days.

SHELTON, Conn. — A nationwide TikTok challenge is now impacting a growing number of Hyundai and Kia owners, including in communities across Connecticut. And Shelton has been hit particularly hard in recent days.



Just after midnight Tuesday, Shelton Police received a call from a resident of the neighborhood near Shelton City Hall.



"Police responded and located a stolen vehicle with a 16-year-old juvenile inside," said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky.



It marked the sixth stolen vehicle, including five Hyundai and one Kia vehicles, in the city in three days. The 16-year-old stopped and arrested on the Derby/Shelton bridge and admitted he was inspired by a viral TikTok challenge.



"There's a video showing how you can steal both a Hyundai or a Kia using a phone USB charger," Kozlowsky said.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



The challenge was inspired by the so-called Kia Boys, who were first featured on YouTube.



"I'm already investigating TikTok for this kind of content, for their failure to protect all of us and our kids," said Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong.



Shelton Police have recovered three of the six vehicles stolen in recent days.



"Most of the vehicles were locked and they were smashing the windows of the vehicle damaging the ignition," said Kozlowsky.



"It's amazing we're starting to see more and more things being stolen in the area," said Richard Lynn, the pastor of nearby Grace Bible Church. "We've been letting people know because we've had some of our parishioners have their catalytic converter stolen right around the corner in the same neighborhood."



2015 to 2021 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles, which require a key and not a push button to start, have been most susceptible, even with security protections in place.



"I contacted TikTok and essentially, I got the same answer and excuses which is that we've got thousands of people doing what they call content moderation," said Tong, who added TikTok is clearly not doing enough.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.