Police, FBI raid Storrs man's home, find bomb-making materials, guns

Police said they also found and seized guns, ammunition, and drugs

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Storrs man is facing charges after state police said they found bomb-making materials inside his home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Hillydale Road Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of the FBI bomb squad. The warrant was for 32-year-old Scott Barber.

Investigators and the FBI made a 'soft entry' into the home due to prior intelligence that possible bomb-making materials may have been present.

When they searched the home, investigators found and seized chemicals and precursors to produce 'energetic materials', said police. They also found two guns with the help of K9 Darlene, two high-capacity magazines, .223 rifle ammunition, shotgun ammunition, a ballistic vest, five marijuana plants in various stages of growth, and narcotics pills amongst other things.

Barber, a felon, was arrested on gun, explosives, and drug-related charges and held on a $500,000 bond.

