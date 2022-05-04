Stratford man sexually exploited children on Snapchat: Feds

Alexander Dilella, 22, was arrested Wednesday and is facing several federal child exploitation offenses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Stratford man has been accused of exploiting young children on social media.

Alexander Dilella, 22, was arrested Wednesday and is facing several federal child exploitation offenses.

Dilella used multiple online platforms, including Snapchat, Omegle, and FaceTime to communicate with girls as young as 13 or 14 years old, according to court documents. He would try to entice them to partake in illegal sexual activity, officials said.

In one case, Dilellia chatted with a 14-year-old on Snapchat, where he referred to her as a "child porn slave." He demanded her to send him a sexually explicit image of herself, and she did.

Investigators seized Dilella's phone last May and found videos of children being sexually assaulted.

He is facing federal charges of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

