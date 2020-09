Police say the 31-year-old man was arrested Friday after police found his mother in her home unresponsive. He is being held on $1 million bond.

STRATFORD, Conn. — A 31-year-old Stratford man was arrested Friday and is being charged with the murder of his mother.

Police say they responded to a home on Friday morning in the area of Baird Court after Thomas Walker reported the incident.

Officers found Walker's mother unresponsive inside her home.

Walker is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.