Mass. State Police seize illegal gun, ammo, drugs from Stratford man; child found sleeping in back seat

The man reportedly tried to pull a gun out of his pocket while Troopers were trying to arrest him

A Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper stopped a speeding SUV early Tuesday morning and wound up seizing an illegal handgun and narcotics from the driver, whose five-year-old son was sleeping in the backseat.

Police say around 3:40 a.m., Trooper Kurt D’Angelo of the K9 Unit was patrolling Route 290 eastbound when he saw a Volkswagen Atlas traveling more than 20 mph faster than the posted 40 mph speed limit.

The Atlas then took the ramp onto Route 495 northbound. While on the ramp, police said it partially crossed over the solid white line on the passenger side. Trooper D’Angelo activated his emergency lights and stopped the SUV in the breakdown lane.

Police learned the SUV, which had New York plates, had been rented from AVIS.

According to police, a further investigation found that the driver, identified as Anthony Oliver, 28, of Stratford, was not the man who had rented the vehicle. The vehicle was supposed reportedly to have been returned to AVIS the previous day.

A male front seat passenger was also in the SUV and Trooper D’Angelo saw a child sleeping in the rear seat.

Trooper Justin Antoon also responded to the scene to assist. Police reported observing suspicious and nervous behavior by Oliver.

Once outside the SUV, police said Oliver continued his nervous behavior.

According to police, while conducting a pat frisk of Oliver, Trooper D’Angelo found a clear tube filled with a substance believed to be marijuana and rolling papers.

Oliver reportedly then ignored commands to keep his hands on his car, shoving his hand into his right pants pocket.

Both Troopers then grabbed Oliver’s arms to gain control of him and remove his hand from his pocket, police said. Oliver then reportedly began to flail and kick and was attempting to remove what appeared to the Troopers to be a hard object from the pocket.

Troopers brought OLIVER to the ground and secured and handcuffed him, police said. Trooper Antoon then removed a small silver revolver from the right pocket. The firearm was identified as a Clerke 1st .32 caliber Smith & Wesson with five cartridges in the cylinder.

Meanwhile, police said the passenger was becoming unruly and hanging out of his window. Other Troopers responded and removed the passenger, who was searched for weapons or contraband with negative results.

According to police, while searching the SUV’s trunk, Troopers located a zipper pouch containing an additional 26 .32 Smith & Wesson cartridges, as well as cellophane packaging containing a large quantity of a powdery white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine or fentanyl.

Police said six pink star-shaped tablets were also found, believed to be ecstasy.

Troopers took Oliver to the State Police-Leominster Barracks, where he was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm;

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number;

Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

Wanton and Reckless Child Endangerment;

Trafficking in Cocaine;

Possession of a Class C Substance (Ecstasy);

Resisting Arrest;

Speeding; and

Marked Lanes Violation.

A Trooper transported the child to the barracks. Police said that OLIVER has full custody of the child. A family member responded to the Barracks and took custody of the child.

Troopers contacted Connecticut’s child welfare agency and notified it of the arrest.

The passenger was not charged. The SUV was towed and impounded from the scene.