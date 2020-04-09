Stratford police investigate a shooting that injured one woman

Stratford police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m., they were called to Birch Drive on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.
Police said several witnesses were spoken to and the investigation is ongoing at this time. No other details were available
According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
The suspect is described as an unknown man wearing all dark clothing police said. If anyone has information call 203-385-4119, 203-385-4125 or the TIP line at 203-375-8477.