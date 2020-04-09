Stratford police investigate a shooting that injured one woman

When they arrived at the scene, police found a woman who had been shot. She's currently in stable condition

Stratford police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m., they were called to Birch Drive on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Police said several witnesses were spoken to and the investigation is ongoing at this time. No other details were available

According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.