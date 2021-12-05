x
Crime

Students held at gunpoint on University of New Haven campus: Officials

Two students were held at gunpoint near the Re-Charge convenient store (C-Store) at around 12:20 a.m., the university said in a statement.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — University of New Haven campus police and West Haven police are investigating after two students were held at gunpoint on campus overnight Sunday.

It happened near the Re-Charge convenient store (C-Store) at around 12:20 a.m., the university said in a statement.

The suspect got out of the passenger backseat of a vehicle and took a purse from one person before getting back into the vehicle and leaving campus.

Both campus and local police responded to the scene immediately and secured the campus, according to the university.

Campus police are increasing security patrols on and around campus.

"As always, the safety and well-being of our university community is our paramount priority," university officials said.

