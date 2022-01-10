2 teens arrested for spreading 'threatening' video around Somers High School

Investigation revealed that the video was not made at school, but it was being circulated amongst several students. It also contained racial slurs.

SOMERS, Conn — Two students were arrested after being involved in making and distributing a "threatening" video with racial slurs around Somers High School, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police troopers and the school's resource officer responded to Somers High School on Monday for a reported threatening video that a student had posted online.

The investigation revealed that the video was not made at school, but it was being circulated amongst several students. The video also contained demeaning racial slurs, state police said.

Two unidentified teens were found to be involved with the video and its distribution and were both arrested, according to state troopers.

The first student has been issued a juvenile summons and charged with breach of peace and threatening. Charges for the second student are still pending at this time.

Somers Interim School Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci told FOX61 that school officials and law enforcement took this investigation seriously for the safety of their students.

"We are taking all available steps to deal with this situation and to insure the safety of our students. We did not take this incident lightly hence our decision to involve our School Resource Officer. We have reached out to the entire student body and will have all of our student services personnel available to them in the coming days," Gagliarducci said in a statement Saturday morning.

