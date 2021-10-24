Suffield Police seek public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a newer model white or silver SUV similar to a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle will have front end damage and a leaking radiator.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Police are seeking the public's help in tracking down the driver responsible for a crash that killed a pedestrian late Saturday night.

Police say emergency services were called to the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159 (East St North) in Suffield around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Arriving first responders started life-saving measures, but the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The vehicle responsible fled the scene of the collision. Police believe it is a newer model, smaller white or silver SUV -- similar to a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle will have front-end damage, including a leaking radiator.

The Suffield Police Department and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team are actively investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to call Suffield Police at 860-668-3870 and speak to Sgt Justin Nelson.

Roads were shut down until about 3:30 a.m. while police processed the scene.

