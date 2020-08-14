FOX61 exclusive: Suffield woman speaks out on the car thieves who broke into her garage

Police on social media urged people to lock their cars and Hartford Police recovered a car stolen from Glastonbury.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Car thefts continued to be a major problem from Glastonbury to Mansfield to Meriden to South Windsor to North Canaan.

FOX61 spoke exclusively to a woman in Suffield who said her garage was broken into and it was all caught on camera.

Cedar Crest Lane was one of three areas where the thieves attempted to steal people's cars.

Micaelle Martin owned a Porsche and she said if it was not for her alarm going off, she would be saying goodbye to her Porsche.

"It’s just very scary. I haven’t slept in a couple of nights. I’m terrified," said Martin of Suffield.

Martin is now on high alert ever since potential thieves busted through her garage door shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and left damage on her door.

Parked outside of the garage was Martin's daughter's Honda which they did not touch. Inside the garage was her husband's Audi which they also did not touch but it was her Porsche they wanted.

"I might have been followed here and a Porsche is very valuable for street value for parts so that could be why," added Martin.

The break-in was all caught on camera. Two cars were seen driving past the home, they then drove back to do a u-turn and someone is seen getting out of the car, run up to the garage door, and attempted to break it open.

They struggled to get the door open and another person came to help.

In a matter of minutes, the house alarm went off and the lights outside turned on. That is when the thieves ran back to the car and drove off.

Police said when an officer approached the thieves, they immediately drove off.

They are still on the loose and Martin said she is looking into getting a gun.

"What if they come back? What if they’re upset? They know the car is still here. I’m about to purchase window coverings for my garage windows," added Martin.

Other neighbors also took precautions.

"My car is always locked and alarmed. My husband went out to lock his truck and I said we’re going to get a sensor light for this end of the house. Just because the way things are now. A lot of people are out of work and you wonder is this going to happen more often?" said Sandra Leavitt of Suffield.