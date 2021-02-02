First responders confirmed a shooting took place early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood.

SUNRISE, Fla. — At least one FBI agent is dead and several others are injured following a shooting in South Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

The Sunrise Fire Division Chief confirmed several FBI agents were shot trying to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex in Sunrise. The fire chief said several agents were in surgery at Broward Health Medical Center following the shooting.

Sunrise Police confirmed on Twitter that they are on the scene.

CBS Miami reports the warrant was being served in connection with a child porn investigation.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021