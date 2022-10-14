x
New Haven man charged in Ansonia robbery, suspect in other armed robberies

A search of the suspect's residence found a handgun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
Credit: FOX61
Ansonia police

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police arrested a suspect on October 6 for his involvement in multiple armed robberies.

Christian Borrero, 18, of New Haven was charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Robbery First Degree, Threatening First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Larceny Sixth Degree. Borrero was arraigned at Derby Superior Court and held on a $1 million bond.

Ansonia police said Borrero was involved in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where he was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence found a handgun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.

Borrero's next court date is October 27.

