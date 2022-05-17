Ansonia murder suspect arrested in North Carolina

Police say the 17-year-old suspect in the murder of Johnny Class is expected to be tried as an adult.

ANSONIA, Conn. — The suspect wanted in the April murder of Johnny Class in Ansonia was arrested in North Carolina on Friday.

Ansonia police said with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Tasks Force they were able to take the 17-year-old suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect had fled the state shortly after the homicide on April 5th. Johnny Class was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Main Street, although police said he was shot on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street.

Police said the suspect is currently detained and awaiting extradition proceedings. On his return to Connecticut, he'll be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. The suspect will be arraigned in juvenile court and the case will be transferred to adult court for prosecution.

Their investigation is still ongoing with more arrests being anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 or here.

