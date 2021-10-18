Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run that 14-year-old in Higganum: police

The teenager was struck on Route 81 during a crash on July 29 and she later died of her injuries.

HADDAM, Conn. — The suspect of a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a teenage girl over the summer has been arrested, Connecticut State Police announced Monday.

Thomas Cretella, 27, of Haddam, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, evading responsibility, and illegal passing. He was issued a $250,000 bond.

Police said the charges stem from a crash on July 29, where a 14-year-old girl was riding her bicycle southbound on Route 81 in the Higganum section of Haddam. She was struck by a vehicle headed in the same direction and she later died of her injuries.

The teenager has not been identified by police.

Cretella turned himself in at 6 a.m. on Monday to the CSP barracks in Westbrook. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

