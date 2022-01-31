Suspect faces attempted murder charges in Ansonia, NYC: police

Smalls was arrested at the scene of the shooting that left one man in critical condition on Dec. 15

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia man who is also facing charges for attempted murder out of New York City was arrested on similar charges for a shooting that took place in December in Ansonia, police said.

Jermaine Smalls, 20, of Ansonia, was arrested Thursday during an appearance at Milford Superior Court for other charges related to his alleged involvement in the December 15, 2021 shooting on Fourth St.

He faces additional charges of criminal attempt at murder, assault in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On December 15, around 1:50 p.m. an Ansonia police officer on patrol in the area of Fourth Street reported hearing shots fired. The officer – about 150 feet from there the shooting took place – saw a man in all black clothing running from the area. The man – later identified as Smalls – attempted to elude officers before he was detained on Star Street.

A K9 team with the Seymour Police Department, who were assisting in the investigation, found a small handgun along with clothing Smalls had been wearing in the area where he had run from.

The victim, a 32-year-old Bridgeport man, was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Griffin Hospital and later transferred to another area hospital for treatment.

When Smalls was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine. At the time, he was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500 feet of School and Interfering with an Officer. Smalls was held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said he is also wanted for attempted murder by the New York City Police Department.

Members of the NYPD worked with Ansonia Police and obtained a warrant for Smalls charging him with Attempted Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree and Attempted Assault First Degree. Based on NYPD’s warrant, Smalls was additionally charged with being a fugitive from justice; he was held on an additional $750,000 bond and was arraigned at Derby Superior Court on December 16, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

