Suspect arrested in connection with Enfield crash that left one seriously injured

Police say the crash happened on September 18, 2020, on Depot Hill Road.

ENFIELD, Conn — A man was arrested in connection with a September crash that left another man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a crash on Depot Hill Road on September 18, 2020. Police say a car driven by 57-year-old Alan Jackmauh hit the passenger side rear corner of another car.

The car that was hit rolled over and the driver inside received serious injuries.

Police say it was determined that Jackmauh was driving at 96 miles per hour in a 45 mile per zone five seconds before crashing into the other car.

A warrant was issued and officers arrested Jackmauh on Monday. He was charged with assault in the first degree, reckless driving, failure to drive in a proper lane, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Jackmauh was held on a $40,000 bond.

