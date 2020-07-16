Suspect arrested in connection with the vandalism of Waterbury Chris Columbus statue

The suspect is from Port Chester, New York, and turned himself over to police on Thursday. The statue was found beheaded on July 4.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Brandon Ambrose of Port Chester, New York, turned himself over to police on Thursday in connection with the beheading of a Christopher Columbus statue on July 4.

Police issued a warrant for Ambrose's arrest on July 10. Officers say they reached this lead after developing information that someone was trying to sell the broken off the nose from the statute.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the suspect who was trying to sell the piece of the statue was the same person who vandalized it.

The vandalization came after several statues of Columbus have been removed across the state, bowing to a new awareness about the explorer's history, and to concerns about the safety of the monuments.

The 22-year-old is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief in the first degree, desecration of property, and sixth-degree larceny. Ambrose was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 9.

Police say the investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203)574-6941.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary sent out a statement saying he is disappointed and disturbed by the incident.