Suspect arrested in Guilford bicyclist crash

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Guilford Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist sustained severe injuries in a crash.

Guilford police were called to the area of Leetes Island Road on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. where a bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a car crash.

Police said the driver of the car was identified as 30-year-old Neal Stom of Branford who was later located at his home and arrested for evading responsibility and serious physical injury.

Stom was driving a 2018 Honda Accord Sport with a Connecticut registration at the time of the crash.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

The Guilford Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any pertinent information related to the incident to please contact the routine police number 203-453-8061 or the anonymous tip line 203-453-8240.

