Suspect arrested in May double shooting in Hamden

Two victims were seriously injured

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect in a double shooting that happened in May.

Police charged James Harris, 23, of New Haven with Assault 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree. Harris was held on a $500,000 court set bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court last week.

Harris is a suspect in a case where a woman was shot in the chest while another person was shot multiple times in Hamden on May 13 according to police.

Police said they received a report of shots fired on Dixwell Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

There, officers found a 20-year-old New Haven woman in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street. Police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. She received medical care at the scene before taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Officers then learned that there was a second victim, a 22-year-old man from Hamden, who was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hand, and pelvis.

Police said a Good Samaritan saw the man on the ground and "dragged" him into her car before driving him to Yale-New Haven Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.

