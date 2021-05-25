Suspect arrested in Meriden drive-by shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect in connection with a drive by shooting that happened in April.
Police arrested Jan Carlos Delacruz, 26,and charged him with
- Assault in the First Degree
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Police said on April 3 at 7:07pm, a man was shot during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Springdale Avenue.
Detectives identified Delacruz as a shooting suspect. Detectives compiled an arrest warrant for Jan Carlos Delacruz which was served on May 24, 2021 without incident.
