Suspect arrested in Meriden drive-by shooting

The shooting happened in April

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect in connection with a drive by shooting that happened in April.

Police arrested Jan Carlos Delacruz, 26,and charged him with

Assault in the First Degree

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police said on April 3 at 7:07pm, a man was shot during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Springdale Avenue.

Detectives identified Delacruz as a shooting suspect. Detectives compiled an arrest warrant for Jan Carlos Delacruz which was served on May 24, 2021 without incident.

