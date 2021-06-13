Suspect arrested in NYC in Waterbury homicide from May

WATERBURY, Conn — Federal Marshals took the suspect in a Waterbury murder into custody in the Bronx last Tuesday.
Police said murder suspect Gerome Philips, 23, was taken into custody in the Bronx, New York. Waterbury police brought Philips back to Connecticut on Friday to face charges in the May death of James Smith, 25, who had just moved to the city.
Philips is charged with the following;
- Murder
- Criminal use of a weapon
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Illegal sale of transfer of a pistol or revolver.
On May 13, police said Smith was on Chestnut Avenue when he was shot. Smith had gunshot wounds to the head and body area and was pronounced dead on scene.
Philips is held on a $2 million dollar bond.
